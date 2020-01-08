Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Achieves Market Cap of $792,319.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 56.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $5.90 or 0.00070792 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $792,319.00 and $19,776.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003594 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001036 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000812 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 134,324 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

