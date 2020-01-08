Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $542,253.00 and approximately $1,582.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001393 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Sistemkoin, Nanex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00379512 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00075917 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00106284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000351 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,809,151 coins and its circulating supply is 4,779,605 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Nanex, Exrates and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

