Bitcoin Red Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Bitcoin Red has a total market capitalization of $17,091.00 and $45.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01402413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00117917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Token Profile

Bitcoin Red launched on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

