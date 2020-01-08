Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) Market Capitalization Tops $126,573.00

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Scrypt has a market capitalization of $126,573.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Scrypt is bitcoinscrypt.io. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Scrypt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

