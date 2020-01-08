Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $114.56 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $742.77 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $114.56 or 0.01433390 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, BigONE, Gate.io and Kraken. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00182017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00118189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,068,415 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Bitkub, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Altcoin Trader, Hotbit, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Bibox, Bitrue, CoinEx, IDAX, YoBit, OKEx, BX Thailand, Bitbns, Poloniex, MBAex, Coinsquare, DragonEX, Kucoin, Upbit, Indodax, BigONE, WazirX, CoinBene, Korbit, Coinsuper, Coinbit, CoinZest, Cobinhood, Binance, Gate.io, FCoin, Bittrex, Huobi, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Bithumb and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

