BitcoiNote (BTCN) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $16,458.00 and $5.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,115,431 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.