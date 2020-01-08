Bitcoinus Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $7.00 and $8,037.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

