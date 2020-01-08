BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $492,366.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $492,366.00 and $3,675.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00379605 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00076521 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00108797 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000350 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,064,285,215 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Graviex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.