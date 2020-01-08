Bitfex Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,711.00 (BFX)

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. Bitfex has a market capitalization of $503,513.00 and $9,711.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitfex has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitfex token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00181617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.01445300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitfex Profile

Bitfex’s launch date was August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,363,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,163,765 tokens. The official message board for Bitfex is medium.com/idap-io. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitfex’s official website is bitfex.com.

Buying and Selling Bitfex

Bitfex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitfex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitfex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

