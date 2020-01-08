BitMax Token Achieves Market Cap of $33.58 Million (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $33.58 million and $2.29 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00181617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.01445300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token’s total supply is 786,156,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,156,379 tokens. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io.

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

BitMax Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

