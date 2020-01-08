Bitradio Market Capitalization Achieves $141,880.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $141,880.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000925 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,267,034 coins and its circulating supply is 8,267,030 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

