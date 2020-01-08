BlackRock (BLK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $507.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.12 and a 200 day moving average of $462.34. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $389.67 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 target price on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $546.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.95.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,095 shares of company stock worth $2,900,567. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

