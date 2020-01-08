BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.7% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $43,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 20,980.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after buying an additional 891,658 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 665.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,780,000 after buying an additional 177,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Insiders have sold a total of 6,095 shares of company stock worth $2,900,567 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.41. 57,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,714. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.67 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.95.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.