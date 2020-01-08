Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,374 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $16,149,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. S&P Equity Research cut shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.76. 2,331,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,277. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

