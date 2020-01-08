Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $37.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

BXMT stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $32.39 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,107 shares of company stock valued at $148,819 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

