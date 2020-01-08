Block Array Price Up 29.4% Over Last Week (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Block Array has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. Block Array has a market capitalization of $9,582.00 and approximately $456.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block Array token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Block Array alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00038067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.46 or 0.05978396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027130 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00035174 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001220 BTC.

About Block Array

Block Array is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Block Array is www.blockarray.com.

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block Array Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block Array and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.