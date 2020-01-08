Block-Logic (BLTG) Hits One Day Volume of $23.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $98,728.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

