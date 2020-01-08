Blockport (BPT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $43,530.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Blockport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000696 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $43,530.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00176797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.01371848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

