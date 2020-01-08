Blocktix (TIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $189,504.00

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Blocktix has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Blocktix has a market cap of $189,504.00 and approximately $819.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocktix token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocktix Token Profile

Blocktix was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io.

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

