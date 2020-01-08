Bloom (BLT) Price Reaches $0.0348 on Exchanges

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Bloom has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $253.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, AirSwap, Bittrex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bloom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00180133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.06 or 0.01399917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, IDEX, AirSwap and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.