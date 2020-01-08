Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have trended very negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a media sentiment score of -3.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS BDIC opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Blow & Drive Interlock has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

