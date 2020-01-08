Blox (CDT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $455,852.00

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Blox has a market cap of $4.32 million and $455,852.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blox token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, Mercatox and BigONE. Over the last week, Blox has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00176864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.01377076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blox

Blox was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. Blox’s official website is blox.io. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blox

Blox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Gate.io, Mercatox, BigONE, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

