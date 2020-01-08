Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $198,123.00

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $198,123.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, Bittrex and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00177198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.01365705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00116701 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Token Profile

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,784,192 tokens. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn. Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation.

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CPDAX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Whale EXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Whale EXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

