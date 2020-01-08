BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.56.

BMCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,350,303.91. Insiders sold 74,963 shares of company stock worth $2,146,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,799,000 after purchasing an additional 368,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BMC Stock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,277,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,486,000 after acquiring an additional 44,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BMC Stock by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $24,609,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the second quarter worth approximately $16,649,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. BMC Stock has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

