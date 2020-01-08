BoatPilot Token (NAVY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,375.00

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One BoatPilot Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Livecoin and Mercatox. In the last seven days, BoatPilot Token has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. BoatPilot Token has a total market capitalization of $58,967.00 and approximately $1,375.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BoatPilot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00182115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.33 or 0.01444302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BoatPilot Token Token Profile

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io. The official website for BoatPilot Token is boatpilot.io. The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BoatPilot Token is medium.com/@boatpilot.

Buying and Selling BoatPilot Token

BoatPilot Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoatPilot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoatPilot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoatPilot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoatPilot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.