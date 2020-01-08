Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,812 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.7% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $324.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.58.

Boeing stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.55. 5,622,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,927,671. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.81. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $319.55 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $187.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

