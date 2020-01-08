BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 16% against the dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $668,922.00 and $36,291.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00008408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00048995 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00076104 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,301.59 or 1.00168255 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00056042 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001561 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,319 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.