BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Gulliver now forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

