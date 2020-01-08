Boolberry (BBR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,989.00

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Boolberry has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Boolberry has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $4,989.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boolberry coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001625 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com.

Buying and Selling Boolberry

Boolberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

