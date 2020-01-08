Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$225.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$215.00. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock traded down C$2.72 on Wednesday, reaching C$213.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,396. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$201.63 and a 1 year high of C$219.10.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$566.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$562.93 million.

