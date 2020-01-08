Breedon Group’s (BREE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Davy Research raised shares of Breedon Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.12) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Breedon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 78.75 ($1.04).

BREE traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 86.80 ($1.14). 11,959,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.48. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

