Brickblock (BBK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.87 Million

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Brickblock has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Brickblock token can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and BitMart. Brickblock has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $6,469.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Brickblock Token Profile

Brickblock (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

