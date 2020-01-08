Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

BHF opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

