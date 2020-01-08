Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Receives “In-Line” Rating from Buckingham Research

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by equities researchers at Buckingham Research in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $116.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00. Buckingham Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Brink’s stock opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.90. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $94.61.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.08 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.81% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 109.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 883,373 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at about $19,844,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 194.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 292,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after buying an additional 193,148 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 480.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 193,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at about $10,165,000.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

