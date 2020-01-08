Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $619,200 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

