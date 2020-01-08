Brokerages Anticipate Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400,000.00

Brokerages predict that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce sales of $400,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $1.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.60 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $24.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,740.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.33%.

FIXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. FIX began coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of FIXX opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58.

In related news, CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $203,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,834 shares of company stock worth $4,596,575. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 56.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 39.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

