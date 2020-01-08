Brokerages Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $9.72 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned O2Micro International an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

OIIM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. O2Micro International had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. On average, analysts predict that O2Micro International will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in O2Micro International by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 939,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,684,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

