Brokerages Anticipate PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $400,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) will announce sales of $400,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240,000.00 and the highest is $550,000.00. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $260,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $2.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.69 million, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 1,768.29%.

Several research firms have commented on PHAS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $160.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 3,673.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 81,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $483,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 796,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 144,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

