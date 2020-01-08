Brokerages Anticipate Total SA (NYSE:TOT) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Total’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.01. Total posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of Total stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 42,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68. Total has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Total by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

