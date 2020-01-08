Brokerages Anticipate Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to Announce ($0.33) EPS

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.33) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 49 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently commented on VIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRC opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, insider Bassey Yau sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $49,671.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $32,665.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,792 shares of company stock valued at $55,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 5.37% of Virco Mfg. worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

