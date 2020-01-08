Brokerages Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) will announce sales of $34.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $138.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.08 million to $140.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $178.39 million, with estimates ranging from $177.90 million to $178.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

BRMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

