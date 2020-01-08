Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Umpqua also reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other Umpqua news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. 1,200,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,340. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

