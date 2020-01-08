Brokers Issue Forecasts for AutoZone, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $66.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $66.89. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2021 earnings at $72.58 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,145.38 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $798.41 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,193.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,138.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

