BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$67.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of DOO opened at C$59.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.65. BRP has a 1 year low of C$35.15 and a 1 year high of C$67.00.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 4.3999999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

