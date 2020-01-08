BTC Lite (BTCL) Trading Up 37.8% Over Last 7 Days

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One BTC Lite token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $37,403.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.48 or 0.05903096 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025847 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034858 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001140 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

