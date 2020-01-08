BTU Protocol Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $9.71 million and $8,647.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.48 or 0.05903096 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025847 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034858 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001140 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.