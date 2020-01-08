Burford Capital’s (BUR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Burford Capital (LON:BUR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,164 ($15.31) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,572.57 ($20.69).

BUR traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.26) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 680.50 ($8.95). 1,192,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,227. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 756.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 988.92. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

