Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,990 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,923. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.12 and a 200-day moving average of $168.16. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

