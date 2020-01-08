Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.47.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,833,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,325. The company has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.