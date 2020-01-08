Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for about 1.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.75. The stock had a trading volume of 739,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,616. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $208.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.14 and its 200 day moving average is $173.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price target on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

